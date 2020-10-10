Arlene J. Lothson
Born: August 15, 1925; in Bellevue, IA
Died: October 6, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Arlene J. Lothson, 95, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center.
She was born August 15, 1925 in Bellevue, Iowa, the daughter of Ernest Otto and Anna Edith (Guenther) Hanson. Arlene married Keith Robert Lothson on June 21, 1947 at First Lutheran Church in DeKalb, Illinois.
Arlene was a graduate of DeKalb High School Class of 1943 and attended Northern Illinois State Teacher College. Arlene was employed at the Prince Castle where she met her husband to be. With her husband they founded Lothson's Karry - Out in 1949, where Chicken Is King, they operated Lothson's Karry - 0ut for 43 years. She was later employed at the DeKalb School District as a cook and worked at the Voluntary Action Center as a cook until 2015. At the age of 90 she was the oldest employee in the State of Illinois. Arlene was a member of First Lutheran Church in DeKalb.
She is survived by her Children, Karen Cafarelli, Larry (Janet) Lothson, Neil (Sidneya) Lothson, Karla Moore and Kathy Lothson; 13 grandchildren, Tammy (Chris) Laureigh, Amy Kroos, Tony Moore, Amanda (Darryl) Mais, Lisa Blackburn, Pete Blackburn, Candace Lothson, Leo (Emilie) Lothson, Heather Moore, Melanie Moore, David Moore, Tessa (Dean) Hadley and Paige Wogen; 28 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith in 1991; brother, Ernest Hanson and two infant grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Rev. Janet Hunt of First Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.
A Walk By Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Arlene J. Lothson Memorial Fund, addressed to the Lothson Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.