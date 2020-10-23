1/2
Arlene Opal Grose
1922 - 2020
Arlene Opal Grose

Born: August 18, 1922

Died: October 21, 2020

Arlene Opal Grose, age 98, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2020. She was born in Oshkosh on August 18, 1922, daughter of the late John and Anna (Berg) Redmond. Arlene graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1942 and attended Oshkosh State Teaching College. She married Richard "Dick" Grose on March 17, 1950 in Oshkosh. Arlene worked as a secretary for the Oshkosh School system until relocating with her family to Sycamore, Illinois, in 1970. Arlene returned home to Oshkosh in 2016 where she lived at Bella Vista and Lakeshore Manor.

Arlene was an avid bowler and ice skater. She maintained a 165 bowling average into her 80s and was even racing on ice skates in her 60s. Arlene loved to bake and was famous for her chocolate chip cookies and pies. She was a dog lover and had a special dog as a companion for most of her life. While living in Sycamore, Arlene enjoyed being the neighborhood caretaker for all the local children. She was the energizer bunny and found a way to make new friends everywhere she went. Part of that friendly nature was her ability to chat and chat without even taking a breath. Her ability to make friends lasted her entire life, even making close friends with her caregivers and resident staff members in Oshkosh.

Arlene is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Chuck) Reuter; grandson, Shawn (Dori) Engel and their daughter, Ari. She is further survived by her special nieces and nephews: Lynn (Chuck) Gibbons, Karen Redmond, Ann Knaus, Kim (Pat) Wallace, Paula (Tom) Smith, Terry Grose and Bob Zelke.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Mert Redmond and Mary Redmond.

A private service will be held for Arlene as she is laid to rest with Dick at Lakeview Cemetery in Oshkosh.

The family wishes to profusely thank the nurses and staff at St. Croix Hospice, Bella Vista and Lakeshore Manor for all the exceptional care given to Arlene over the past four years.

In lieu of flowers, in honor of Arlene's love of dogs, memorials may be directed to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
October 22, 2020
Arlene was a delightful woman and she made a positive impact on everyone she spent time with. Her lovely smile will be missed. Sending my prayers to her family
Cindy Froehlich
Friend
October 22, 2020
The Oshkosh Area Humane Society would like to extend its condolences to Debbie, and all of Arlene's family. We are sorry for your loss.

With Arlenes love for dogs, she had the perfect niece in Ann Knaus, who is the dog adoption manager at the Humane Society. Ann, we are sorry for the loss of your Aunt.

We are appreciative to Arlene for her support of the Humane Society through the years, and now, for giving her memorial gifts to the Humane Society.

Our sympathy to each of you at this difficult time.
David Vander Linden
October 22, 2020
Dick and Arlene were such an attractive couple. They and their daughter were members of Emmanuel United Church of Christ. I can still picture them walking up the sidewalk on Michigan Street.

Mary Janness
October 21, 2020
Debbie I am sorry for your loss. I think back to the days when our parents were friends and you and I became friends. I thought of your parents so many times over the years. They were both wonderful people.
Lori Emmerichs Albee
Friend
