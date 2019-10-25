|
Art Buehring
On October 21st, Art Buehring passed in the hands of his beloved family. Art graduated from the University of Illinois' School of Engineering with a BS in '72 and MS in '74. His favorite hobbies were eating remarkably slow to give him plenty of time to impart wisdom at the family dinner table, bowling (poorly), golfing (even worse) and cheering unimaginably loud at his sons' volleyball matches (even during quiet timeouts). Achievements of note include Fruit of the Loom's 1996 "Triple Crown Award" for longevity, distinguished marks and high-mileage as well as the Lisle metro-area's 1991 "Best Fashioned Push-Broom Mustache" honor. Art may be best remembered for toting newspapers everywhere he went which were never more recent than two presidential administrations prior.
He is survived by his devoted wife Melinda of 38 years, two loving lil' bubs David and Daniel, granddaughters Parker and Liv, and brothers Bill and Kurt. We will always love and remember you. Art Buehring (Lovingly composed by Dan).
Celebration of life will be held from 2:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. with a service at 2:30p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Benedictine University, 5700 College Rd, Lisle at the Fr Michael Komechak Art gallery located in Kindlon Hall of Learning. Cremation was private at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, Bartlett. Info, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019