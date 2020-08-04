1/1
Arthur B. Waters
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Arthur B. Waters

Born: July 5, 1937

Died: August 3, 2020

Arthur Waters, 83, of Sycamore IL passed away Monday, August 3rd with his loving wife Joyce, of 61 years, by his side.

Born July 5, 1937 in Wynne AR, the son of Ernest and Lottie (Blackwell) Waters, he married Joyce (Woolbright) on January 16, 1959.

Arthur served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959; stationed in Fort Riley Kansas. He worked for Chrysler Corp. in Belvidere IL for 30 years until his retirement. After he retired he spent his days junkin' with Joyce and enjoying time with family and friends. His greatest happiness came from family, especially time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his early days Arthur enjoyed the outdoors spending much of his time hunting, camping and fishing. He always took great pride in his home, yard, flowers and garden.

Arthur is survived by his wife Joyce, 3 daughters, Theresa (Scott) Berquist of Glendale Heights, IL, Cheryl (Robert) Wojcik of Marengo IL and Kimberly Atkinson of Sycamore IL; grandchildren - Jason, Joshua, Trista, Dawn, Ryan, Timothy and Katie, 12 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, Lee (Cindy) and Kenneth (Nancy), 2 sisters, Ruby and Janie (Paul) and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arthur is preceded in death by his daughter Penny (Waters) Telford, brothers David, Grover, James (JW) and a sister, Ella Mae.

The family will receive relatives and friends at the Butala Funeral Home 1405 DeKalb Ave, Sycamore IL on Wednesday, August 5th from 10:00 AM- 12PM.

Because of the restrictions in place due to the corona virus, facial coverings and social distancing is recommended by the CDC.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Arthur may be made for his family in care of the Butala Funeral Home, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178. To sign the online guest book, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
Funeral services provided by
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Memories & Condolences
August 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I have many happy memories of his smile and laughter. Peace to your family in the days to come. Love to you all, The Borah's ( Cindy, Vern and Dani)
Cindy Borah
Family
August 3, 2020
So very sorry for your loss! Take comfort in all the great memories you made with Art! Praying for you all during this time! ❤❤
Jana Nowak
Friend
August 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Hersh and Faye Woolbright
August 3, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Hersh and Faye Woolbright
August 3, 2020
Dear Joyce and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. May all your fondest memories bring you comfort at this time of sorrow
Jeanne Taylor
Friend
