Arthur B. Waters
Born: July 5, 1937
Died: August 3, 2020
Arthur Waters, 83, of Sycamore IL passed away Monday, August 3rd with his loving wife Joyce, of 61 years, by his side.
Born July 5, 1937 in Wynne AR, the son of Ernest and Lottie (Blackwell) Waters, he married Joyce (Woolbright) on January 16, 1959.
Arthur served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959; stationed in Fort Riley Kansas. He worked for Chrysler Corp. in Belvidere IL for 30 years until his retirement. After he retired he spent his days junkin' with Joyce and enjoying time with family and friends. His greatest happiness came from family, especially time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his early days Arthur enjoyed the outdoors spending much of his time hunting, camping and fishing. He always took great pride in his home, yard, flowers and garden.
Arthur is survived by his wife Joyce, 3 daughters, Theresa (Scott) Berquist of Glendale Heights, IL, Cheryl (Robert) Wojcik of Marengo IL and Kimberly Atkinson of Sycamore IL; grandchildren - Jason, Joshua, Trista, Dawn, Ryan, Timothy and Katie, 12 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, Lee (Cindy) and Kenneth (Nancy), 2 sisters, Ruby and Janie (Paul) and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Arthur is preceded in death by his daughter Penny (Waters) Telford, brothers David, Grover, James (JW) and a sister, Ella Mae.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Butala Funeral Home 1405 DeKalb Ave, Sycamore IL on Wednesday, August 5th from 10:00 AM- 12PM.
Because of the restrictions in place due to the corona virus, facial coverings and social distancing is recommended by the CDC.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Arthur may be made for his family in care of the Butala Funeral Home, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178. To sign the online guest book, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com