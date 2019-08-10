|
|
Arthur D. Keast
Born: December 25, 1920
Died: August 6, 2019
Arthur D. Keast, 98, passed on to the next life on August 6, 2019.
Arthur was born on December 25, 1920 a "Christmas Baby".
He farmed in the Chana, Illinois area for 43 years. In 1990, when most people would have retired, at the age of 70, he bought a farm. He spent his semi-retirement years on his and his wife's farm for 20 years in Argyle, Wisconsin, officially retiring at age 90 and relocating to Rochelle, Illinois for the past eight years. He was an Army Air Force Veteran serving during World War II and a member of the "Greatest Generation".
He is survived by his children, Jim (Pam) Keast of Davis Junction, Duane Keast of Madison, Wisconsin, Linda (Gerry) Dorazio of Davis Junction; his grandchildren, Will Keast and Sam Keast both of Davis Junction; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, most of who called Arthur their "Favorite Uncle".
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie; brother, Willis; sister, Violet; and his parents, Edward and Elsie Keast.
A private family Christian Funeral Service will be held with Burial at the Malta Cemetery with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66. A memorial service will be held at a future date to honor this great yet humble man.
Our hearts are broken but, we are comforted by the fact that he believed in Christ and that we will be with him later, so long Dad.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Arthur D. Keast Memorial Fund, addressed to the Keast Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019