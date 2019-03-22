Arthur Hadley



Born: April 29, 1932; in Forrest City, PA



Died: March 20, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Arthur Hadley, age 86, of DeKalb, IL, died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in the Kishwaukee Community Hospital in DeKalb. He was born on April 29, 1932 in Forrest City, PA, and was the son of John and Hazel (Hanson) Hadley.



Arthur was raised in Percy, IL, and moved to Genoa, IL, where he worked at a Plating Factory, until 1952, where he was called to serve his country. He served in the United States Army in the South Korean Republic until 1954. After being discharged he returned to Genoa, IL, where he married Mary L. Phillips.



He was preceded in death by: parents, children, Danial T. Hadley, and Dawn M. Hadley; brothers, John T. Hadley and Samuel Hadley; sisters, Shirley Hadley and Nadine Steele.



Arthur is survived by: children, David P. Hadley of Rock Island, IL, Dale R. (Marie) Hadley of DeKalb, Dennis M. (Sue) Hadley of DeKalb, Dean T. (Grace) Hadley of DeKalb; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and his life companion of 30 years, Mary Braden.



Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation will be handled by Finch Crematory.



Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815)-758-3841. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019