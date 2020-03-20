|
Arthur Joseph Turek
Born: June 13th, 1924
Died: March 16, 2020
Arthur Joseph Turek, 95 passed away peacefully at home March 16, surrounded by those who loved and cared for him. He was born in Chicago, IL June 13th, 1924 to Aloysius and Jennie Turek. He served in WWII in the Army Air Corp as a bombardier. He was a 2nd Lt. and met Iola Ruth who served in WWII in the Army as a nurse and outranked him as a 1st Lt. They married in 1950 and were married for 52 years. He went to college on the GI Bill earning a degree in Forestry from Michigan State University. He then went to work for Cook County Forest Preserve for 30+ yrs working his was up to Real Estate Engineer.
He enjoyed a game of pinochle during lunch daily, the beauty of the changing seasons, watching the wildlife in his yard, a good debate, good food, bourbon and his dogs throughout the years. His stubborn ornery nature was only exceeded by his blunt honesty as you could be sure he would always tell like it is, like it or not.
He is predeceased by his wife Iola Ruth Turek and his son Andrew Turek. He is survived by daughters Ava Woodward(Robert), Ana Linn, Alanna Turkova, six grandchildren, Amanda Woodward-Sori, Jason Linn, Jennifer Woodward-Cannon, Daniel Linn, James Eiter, Michelle McGhee, 2 Great-grandchildren Cooper and Hadley.
A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery alongside his wife.
Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd, Quiram Sycamore Chapel. For Information please visit www.olsonfh.com or 815-895-6589
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2020