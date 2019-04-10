Arthur Leffelman



Born: February 10, 1937



Died: April 5, 2019



Arthur Leffelman, 82 of Genoa, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at Bethany Healthcare and Rehab Center in DeKalb. He was born February 10, 1937 in Elgin the son of Lloyd and Esther (Rebhorn) Leffelman.



Arthur graduated from Genoa Kingston High School in 1955.



He married Patricia Kline in December of 1987 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Genoa.



Arthur worked at the Elgin Watch Company as a young man then farmed for many years. He also was a Rural Route Mail Carrier in Genoa for 16 years. He enjoyed airplanes and loved going to the Oshkosh Airshow and participated in the fly in pancake breakfasts at the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport.



He is survived by his wife, Pat Leffelman of Genoa; step-children, Mike Carpino of Genoa, Susan (George) McCausland of Genoa; brothers, Delbert (Joyce) Leffelman of Bath, NC, Gordon Leffelman of DeKalb, many nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank Northwestern Medicine Hospice DeKalb for their care and guidance.



A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., Cooper-Quiram Chapel, 202 E. Main Street, Genoa, IL 60135. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday after the visitation at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Genoa Kingston FFA Chapter.



For information or to leave a message of condolence visit www.olsonfh.com or 815-784-2518 Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary