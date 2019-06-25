Arvene J. Herrmann



Born: February 29, 1932, in Waterman, IL



Died: June 22, 2019, in Rockford, IL



Arvene J. Herrmann, age 87, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Alpine Fireside Health Center with his family at his side in Rockford, IL. He was born on February 29, 1932 in Waterman, IL, the son of Edwin and Martha (Sauter) Herrmann. Arvene served in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant during the Korean War. He married Loyce Larsen on November 5, 1955 in Lee, IL. Arvene retired from NIU as a carpenter. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his two brothers: Kenneth and Vincent, and sister, Mary Munn.



Arvene enjoyed nature and birds, establishing a backyard sanctuary. He loved family camping trips and any family gathering. He placed a high value on faith and family and instilled that in his children and grandchildren. Arvene was a member of the Goldren K, lifetime member of V.F.W. Post 3878, and held office for 22 years of his 60 year membership of the Carpenter's Union 790.



Arvene is survived by his wife of 63 years, Loyce Herrmann; three children: Melinda (John) Russell of Stillman Valley, IL, Laura (Larry) Murray of Rochelle, and Scott Herrmann of Rockford, IL; brother, Dean (Joanie) Herrmann of Rochelle; four sisters: Lillian (Joe) Larson of Little Rock, AR , Helen (Mick) Finnestad of Rochelle, Ruth (George) Wixom of Mendota, IL, and Donna (Bob) Waters of Steward, IL; sister-in-law, Ellen Herrmann of St. Louis, MO; five grandchildren: Justin Russell, Courtney (Ricky James) Borrett, Wil (Kristy), Cord and Shane Murray; 11 great grandchildren: Whitley, Kaegan, Gavin, Ricky, Joey, Olivia, Averene, Riley, Elijah, Bailey and Allie and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank all the staff at Alpine Fireside Health Center for the wonderful care they provided to Arvene.



The visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Unger-Horner Funeral Home, 400 N. 6th St., Rochelle. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, June 27 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 236 Kelley Drive, Rochelle with Father Ruben Herrera officiating. Burial will follow the service at Lawnridge Cemetery with military services provided by the Eastern Lee-Ogle Honor Guard. Memorials may be made in Arvene's memory to the Rochelle Christian Food Pantry or the Golden K. Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 25, 2019