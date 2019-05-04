Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
For more information about
Audrey Stevens
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
26555 Brickville Road
Sycamore, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
26555 Brickville Road
Sycamore, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Gail Stevens


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Audrey Gail Stevens Obituary
Audrey Gail Stevens

Born: March 23, 1933

Died: May 2, 2019

Audrey Gail Stevens, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother returned to her heavenly home on Thursday May 2, 2019 at the age of 86.

Audrey was born on March 23, 1933 in Hiles, WI to Samuel and Ada Olinger. She married her high school sweetheart Raymond James Stevens on February 20, 1954. He preceded her in death on July 18, 1982.

In 1964, Raymond and Audrey moved with their daughter, Cynthia, to Sycamore, IL. She spent over 50 years in the community. During that time, she and her family were hosts to a foreign exchange student named Susana Ruiz-Fermepin from Argentina, and she was actively involved with St. John's Lutheran Church. Her hobbies included gardening, hummingbird watching, baking & decorating cakes, making ceramics, reading, fishing & camping, and caring for her dogs & family.

Audrey is preceded by her parents, Ada and Samuel Olinger, her husband, Raymond Stevens, and her brothers, Donald Olinger, David Olinger, and Gary Olinger.

Audrey is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Charlie) Carroll; her grandchildren, Kristina (Benjamin) Crosby, Deborah Ficken, Charles Carroll, Travis Carroll, Ben Carroll, and Samantha Delgado; her great-grandchildren, Lily and Marshall Crosby, Alex, Silvia, Estella, and Aliyah Delgado, and Ryann Carroll; her sister, Alice Dehn. She also leaves behind numerous loving relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6th, 2019 from 4:00 -7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 at 11:00 am. Both visitation and funeral services will be located at St. John's Lutheran Church, 26555 Brickville Road in Sycamore, IL. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore, IL.

Memorials contributions can be made out to Cynthia Carroll. The family will make donations to several local charities to which Audrey contributed throughout her life.

Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory of Sycamore. Online tributes and condolences can be made at www.butalafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now