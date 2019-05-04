Audrey Gail Stevens



Born: March 23, 1933



Died: May 2, 2019



Audrey Gail Stevens, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother returned to her heavenly home on Thursday May 2, 2019 at the age of 86.



Audrey was born on March 23, 1933 in Hiles, WI to Samuel and Ada Olinger. She married her high school sweetheart Raymond James Stevens on February 20, 1954. He preceded her in death on July 18, 1982.



In 1964, Raymond and Audrey moved with their daughter, Cynthia, to Sycamore, IL. She spent over 50 years in the community. During that time, she and her family were hosts to a foreign exchange student named Susana Ruiz-Fermepin from Argentina, and she was actively involved with St. John's Lutheran Church. Her hobbies included gardening, hummingbird watching, baking & decorating cakes, making ceramics, reading, fishing & camping, and caring for her dogs & family.



Audrey is preceded by her parents, Ada and Samuel Olinger, her husband, Raymond Stevens, and her brothers, Donald Olinger, David Olinger, and Gary Olinger.



Audrey is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Charlie) Carroll; her grandchildren, Kristina (Benjamin) Crosby, Deborah Ficken, Charles Carroll, Travis Carroll, Ben Carroll, and Samantha Delgado; her great-grandchildren, Lily and Marshall Crosby, Alex, Silvia, Estella, and Aliyah Delgado, and Ryann Carroll; her sister, Alice Dehn. She also leaves behind numerous loving relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6th, 2019 from 4:00 -7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 at 11:00 am. Both visitation and funeral services will be located at St. John's Lutheran Church, 26555 Brickville Road in Sycamore, IL. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore, IL.



Memorials contributions can be made out to Cynthia Carroll. The family will make donations to several local charities to which Audrey contributed throughout her life.



