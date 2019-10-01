Home

Slater-Butala Funeral Home
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-5191
Audrey Karmgard
Audrey Kay Karmgard

Audrey Kay Karmgard, 76, of Genoa, passed away suddenly at the age of 76. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.

Audrey was born on August 21, 1943 in Stewartville, MN to Edwin and Florence (Ringey) Born. She received her bachelor degree in Biology at Mankato State University.

On June 22, 1968, she married Douglas Russell Karmgard and moved to Chicago, Illinois.

They raised 3 children, Wendy, Steven and Thomas. In 2008 she retired from her home child care business of 35+ years and moved to Genoa, IL to be closer to her family and where she met many new friends.

She is the loving & devoted mother of Wendy Stratton (Thomas), Steven Karmgard (Helen), and Thomas Karmgard (Jenna).Adored grandma of Alexander Stratton, Collin Stratton and Joshua Stratton. Dear sister of Richard Born & wife Jeanne. Loving Aunt of Jim, Linda, Mike, Dave, Cynthia, Bruce and great-aunt and cousin to many.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, Douglas Russell Karmgard and her parents, Edwin and Florence Born.

Audrey was your biggest Chicago Cubs, Bears and Bulls fan (even though she grew up in MN), an avid reader, loved to cross-stich and play cards and games with her family and friends. She also loved to take day trips or trips across the country with her travel buddy, Rita.

Family & friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, October 6th from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 West Main Street, Genoa, IL. A funeral mass will be conducted on Monday, Oct 7th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Catherine of Genoa Church, 340 S. Stott St., Genoa, IL.

In lieu of flowers, we are asking that donations be made in her name to either Canine Companions for Independence (CCI) or to the .

To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019
