Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022

Austin B. Johnsen

Austin B. Johnsen Obituary
Austin B. Johnsen

Born: April 12, 1994

Died: February 27, 2020

Austin B. Johnsen, 25, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Thursday, February 27, 2020.

He was born April 12, 1994, in Geneva, Illinois, the son of Matthew and April (McGowen) Johnsen.

Austin was a rider for Tri State Towing in DeKalb. He enjoyed stock car racing with his dad, hanging out with his family and friends, especially his children. Austin was very outgoing and loved to sing and dance.

He is survived by his children, Allison N. Johnsen and Jaxson Salerno ; his mother, April Johnsen; his sister, Marissa (Brett) Jackson; his nieces, Harper S. Jackson and Hensley C. Jackson; his maternal grandparents, Victoria Potirala and Clifford McGowen; his paternal grandmother, Barbara Johnsen; his significant other, Breanna Holt; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Matthew in January 2020.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Rev. Dr. Janet Hunt of First Lutheran Church in DeKalb officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Austin B. Johnsen Memorial Fund, addressed to the Johnsen Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2020
