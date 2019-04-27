Averil E. Schreiber



Born: April 15, 1933; in London, England



Died: April 2, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Averil E. Schreiber, 85, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the DeKalb Area Retirement Center.She was born on April 15, 1933, in London, England, the daughter of William & Maimie (Richardson) Stephenson



Post WWII, Averil moved to Vancouver, Canada (where she finished high school), and then she joined her family in Chicago where she completed a B.A. from the University of Chicago in 1953.Averil married Gary Pielemeier in 1955. They moved to St. Paul, MN., where she raised her two children, (Lee & Heidi) and became a naturalized citizen.Upon returning to Illinois, in 1973, she began a career working with senior citizens. 1977 brought her to DeKalb where her initial job was with F.O.O.D., Feeding Our Older DeKalb. In 1980, she became the first administrator of Barb City Manor Retirement Home and worked there until her 1995 retirement. Averil married Robert Schreiber on July 4, 1981 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in DeKalb. Averil was actively involved in numerous community and cultural groups in DeKalb County. She was her grandchildren's favorite cheerleader and went to as many of their events as she could. She was known for her high teas and compassionate nature, and always quick with a story for any occasion. Averil was a lover of the arts, wildlife, nature & travel. While living in her pretty yellow farmhouse near Kingston, she was the proud proprietor of Old Joe's Camper storage. She also delighted in the creation of her extensive flower gardens, which she designed & maintained (with a little help from her friends) Averil was known among family, friends and acquaintances as the little English woman with the big heart. She is survived by her daughter, Heidi (David) Kintz, of Sugar Grove; her son, Lee (Sharon) Pielemeier of Midlothian; two grandchildren, Austin Kintz, Ainsley Kintz; brothers, Charles (Cathya) Stephenson of Washington, D.C., and Richard (Mary Ellen) Stephenson of Rogersville, Missouri; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, in 2002; and her sister, Mariel Stephenson in 2016.



The Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 900 Normal Road, in DeKalb with Mother Barbara Wilson officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be after the service at Mayfield Cemetery in Sycamore.Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at the church. Attendees are please asked to wear a splash of color as a reminder of Averil's colorful life.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to or an organization she was affiliated with in the community.