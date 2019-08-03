|
|
Barbara A. Walker
Born: September 10, 1936 in Newport News, VA
Died: July 31, 2019; in Winfield, IL
Barbara A. Walker, 82, of Sycamore died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.
She was born September 10, 1936 in Newport News, Va. The daughter of Ruth and David Biermann.
She married Robert J. Cheney in 1957, who died in 1977. She married Michael P. Walker, Jr. in 1981.
Barbara was employed at Sandusky's in Danville IL, DeKalb Savings & Loan, Delano's, Royal Travel and Carder Travel in DeKalb, IL.
Barbara loved her garden, orchids and cereus plant. She was a devoted fan of her Ohio State University Buckeyes and enjoyed going to games in Columbus, Ohio.
She also rooted for the Chicago Cubs baseball and Chicago Bears football teams.
She was a skilled seamstress, a skill she passed to her two daughters.
Memberships include the First United Methodist Church, DeKalb, where she sang in the choir and was active in the building fund committee and summer school lunch program. She was also a regular at the Kishwaukee YMCA, where she enjoyed her exercise classes.
She was an avid reader and took great pleasure sharing books on Tuesday afternoons with her friends at Ruth Circle Book Club.
She is survived by Michael, her loving husband of 38 years. Daughters, Lisa Cheney Williams and Stephanie (Doyle) Cheney Marchant; siblings, Alan (Alice) Biermann, Helen Biermann Hui, Ruth (Paul) Moorman; grandchildren: Sean O'Donnell, Brendon (Mackenzie) O'Donnell, Allison Smith; great-grandchildren: Teague, Vaughn, Scout and Jackson O'Donnell and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and Robert Cheney.
Her memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 6th at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church, 317 N. 4th Street in DeKalb, IL.
A reception and time to greet the family will follow the service at the Church.
Donations to remember Barbara can be made to the "Help Plant the Future," First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 317 N Fourth Street, DeKalb IL 60115. Gifts may also be donated online: www.firstumc.net.
Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore. For info or to sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 3, 2019