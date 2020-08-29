1/1
Barbara Ann Lynch
Barbara Ann Lynch

Born: October 12, 1930

Died: August 21,2020

Barbara Ann Lynch, 89, of DeKalb, passed away on Friday, August 21,2020 at her home in DeKalb. Barb was born in DeKalb County on October 12, 1930, the daughter of Robert and Pearl (Dolder) White.

Before retiring, Barb worked as a contractor with her husband, Bill, who passed away on October 3, 1999. Together they built many homes in the DeKalb area. Barb was an avid bowler who traveled the United States to participate in many regional, state, and national tournaments throughout her life. She bowled in the US Team Trials and was the first woman to be inducted into the Kishwaukee Women's Bowling Association's Hall of Fame. She was also the first woman in the Kishwaukee Bowling Association to bowl a 700 series. Barb continued to go bowling until this summer and enjoyed spending her free time at home bird watching with her cat Sweetie. Barb's no-nonsense approach to life will be deeply missed.

Barb is survived by her brother Robert White, her brother-in-law Richard (Bonnie) Lynch, and her sisters-in-law: Ann White, Linda Lynch, and Deanna Lynch. She is also survived by her sons Dale (Cindy) and David Lynch, her daughter-in-law Barbara E. Lynch, as well as her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchild: Kory (Nicole) Lynch and their daughter Lilah; Karlee (Ryan) Manous and their children: James, Lodus, and Wylee; Sara (Juan) Sangabriel and their children: Eva, Van, and Amy (Bradley) Catenzaro and their son Brayden; Erin Lynch; and Lisa Lynch.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her granddaughter Rachel, her son Van, her daughter-in-law Nancy, her sister Emma, her brothers: Lawrence, Burton, and Fredrick, her nephews: Jerry Larsen, James Lynch , Allen Gullickson and Jon Moeller as well as many in-laws.

A celebration of life for Barb will be held on Saturday, September 5 th at Four Seasons Bowling Center, 1745 DeKalb Ave. in Sycamore from 1-4 pm. Feel free to come in and bowl a game in her memory. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial tributes be sent to Barbara Ann Lynch, c/o Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2020.
