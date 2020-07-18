Barbara Cole MowersBorn: July 28, 1930Died: February 10, 2020Barbara Cole Mowers, 89, of DeKalb, IL, passed away peacefully Feb. 10, 2020. She was born on July 28, 1930, in DeKalb. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Robert William Mowers, and her parents, Merritt "Bud" Cole and Edna (Crisler) Cole.Survivors include her son, Patrick (Kathy) of Owensboro, KY; her daughter, Judith Mowers of DeKalb; two grandsons, Jeremy (Sara) Mowers of Owensboro and Jonathan (Sara) Mowers of Omaha, NE; and three great-grandchildren, Anthony, Hunter, and Sophia; and a sister, Beverly (William) Johnson of Whittier, NC.Barbara was a faithful member of DeKalb Wesleyan Church for many years and then Real Connections Church. During her long career, she taught high school home economics in Sycamore and Huntley. After retirement she taught at the Kishwaukee College Early Learning Center.Barbara will be fondly remembered for her service to the Lord and reading her Bible. She enjoyed reading, walking outdoors, attending plays, and sharing time with friends and family. She never missed an opportunity to spend time with her family. She adored playing with her grandchildren and teaching them about the important things in life. She enjoyed traveling her entire life.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., July 25, 2020 at Real Connection (DeKalb Wesleyan) Church 1115 S. Malta Rd. DeKalb, IL. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the DeKalb Public Library or to the DeKalb Parks Department for a bench. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.