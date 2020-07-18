1/1
Barbara Cole Mowers
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Cole Mowers

Born: July 28, 1930

Died: February 10, 2020

Barbara Cole Mowers, 89, of DeKalb, IL, passed away peacefully Feb. 10, 2020. She was born on July 28, 1930, in DeKalb. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Robert William Mowers, and her parents, Merritt "Bud" Cole and Edna (Crisler) Cole.

Survivors include her son, Patrick (Kathy) of Owensboro, KY; her daughter, Judith Mowers of DeKalb; two grandsons, Jeremy (Sara) Mowers of Owensboro and Jonathan (Sara) Mowers of Omaha, NE; and three great-grandchildren, Anthony, Hunter, and Sophia; and a sister, Beverly (William) Johnson of Whittier, NC.

Barbara was a faithful member of DeKalb Wesleyan Church for many years and then Real Connections Church. During her long career, she taught high school home economics in Sycamore and Huntley. After retirement she taught at the Kishwaukee College Early Learning Center.

Barbara will be fondly remembered for her service to the Lord and reading her Bible. She enjoyed reading, walking outdoors, attending plays, and sharing time with friends and family. She never missed an opportunity to spend time with her family. She adored playing with her grandchildren and teaching them about the important things in life. She enjoyed traveling her entire life.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., July 25, 2020 at Real Connection (DeKalb Wesleyan) Church 1115 S. Malta Rd. DeKalb, IL. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the DeKalb Public Library or to the DeKalb Parks Department for a bench. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
8
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Real Connection (DeKalb Wesleyan) Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
310 OAK ST
De Kalb, IL 60115
(815) 758-3841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
April 20, 2020
We were so sorry about Barbs passing. She was one of my moms best friends from DeKalb Wesleyan. Thelma Miller was my mom. We also knew Barb because we went there many years. She was so nice to mom. Sometimes shed pick up mom and theyd go out for coffee. Mom enjoyed that. Barb will be missed.
Diane and Ken Smith
Friend
March 15, 2020
Judy I am so sorry to hear of your Mothers passing you are in my prayers ❤
Joe Japuntich
March 10, 2020
Barb, You were such an amazing woman! Thank You so much for being a beacon for those around you. Thank You for always lifting me up in prayer. Thank You for making me laugh. Most of all Thank You for supporting me when many would not. I will miss you and hold every memory dear. I will continue to pray for Judy and your son and his family like you asked! Until we meet again!!
Beth Carey
Friend
March 10, 2020
Judy, I am so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. Keep those memories alive!!
Susan Willey
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved