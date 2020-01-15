|
Barbara Curry
Born: May 27, 1933
Died: January 12, 2020
Sister Barbara Curry, 86, peacefully departed this life on January 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Sister Barbara Ann Curry was born May 27, 1933, in Galesburg, IL. to Deacon Donald and Sister Peggy Bryant. She married John Raleigh Curry in May 1957, in Sycamore.
Sister Curry really enjoyed working and helping people. She worked at Northern Illinois University (NIU) for over 40 years in Human Resource Services, the Student Financial Aid Office, Veterans Assistance Program, and the CHANCE Office. Sister Curry also worked at Oak Crest Retirement Center for many years as a Clinical Nurses Assistant (CNA).
Sister Barbara Curry dedicated her life to her church and family. Sister Curry was a faithful member of the Israel of God's Church, W.H.A. for 86 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sisters, Donna Taylor and Jessie Green.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving family, which includes the entire Israel of God's Church congregation, along with her husband, John R. Curry, Sr., three children, Johnny R., Jr. (Kimberly) Curry of Tempe, AZ., Patriece Gentry of Bloomington, IL, and Roselyn (Eddie) Snell of Sycamore, IL, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 17th from 5:00-8:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore and on Saturday, from 9:00-10:00 AM at the Israel of God, W.H.A.
Her funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday, Jan. 18th at the Israel of God's Church, W.H.A., 248 North Ave., Sycamore, IL. with Bishop Ronald C. Henton officiating. Burial will be at the Elmwood Cemetery.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 15, 2020