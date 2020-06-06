Barbara Druen Goken
Barbara Druen Goken was born November 26, 1938 in Ophir Township (Triumph), LaSalle County to her parents, Ervy L. Druen and Helen J. Fults Druen. Her older brothers were William Lawrence (Larry) Druen, 18 years older than her and Oather L. Druen who was 16 years older than her and Ralph Ivan Druen, who was 14 years older than her. All three brothers served in WWll in active duty.
Barbara went to Gorman Grade School, rural Mendota for 8 years, with the same teacher and classmates every single day and then on to Mendota Township High School, graduating in 1956. She worked at Portland Federal Savings and Loan Association in Louisville, KY for one year and Blackhawk Loan Company in Mendota for a year. On May 21, 1960, she married Edward G. Goken of the Lee/Shabbona area and was married at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mendota. She and her husband lived in the Shabbona and Kirkland areas for many years. She also lived in the Rochelle area, moving to Sycamore Woodgate for 18+ years. Good long time friends Sally Mangold and Mary Ann Nave lived neighbors to her.
On March 3, 1961, their son Randall Edward Goken was born at the Rochelle hospital. Susan Goken Plote was born on October 13, 1962 at St. Mary's hospital in DeKalb. Cynthia Goken Banks was born on September 22, 1963 at Mendota Township Hospital. Their youngest son, Timothy Christopher Goken, born on July 25, 1966 at Sandwich Illinois Community Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, who passed away on August 28, 1992 of cancer at the age of 52. Her son, Randy, also preceded her in death at the age of 42 on November 6, 2003. Her parents, Ervy and Helen and her three brothers also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan Plote (Ted) of Malta, Cindy Banks (Marty) of Kirkland, and son, Timothy Goken (Melinda) of Cartersville, GA. Grandchildren Amanda Banks Guerrero (John), Megan Plote Windland (Jason), Angela Gabel, Michelle Banks Hoehn (Mike), Kale Gabel, Joe Plote, Emily Banks Judisch (Jake), Amy Gallagher, Nick Gabel, and Dakota Goken. She also has seven great- grandchildren, Gabe Guerrero, Alex Guerrero, Laura Guerrero, Timothy Plote, Kenneth Plote, Hayley Windland, and Oliver Hoehn. She has many nieces and nephews who were close to her in age. She was especially close to her niece, Angie Druen Felt, Kewanee and her nephew, Dan (Joyce) Druen of Phoenix, AZ.
Barbara worked at the Salvation Army Social Services of DeKalb County for 28 years as a administrative assistant, serving eight Salvation Army offices during that time, retiring in early 2004. She loved the work there and the people she met and served. Barbara also worked part time at the Family Service Agency in DeKalb for 3 1/2 years. She was an active member of the Al Anon program of DeKalb and met many good and faithful long time friends. Barbara spent much of her time making digital scrapbooks for family members and making cards for many people for special occasions, that was her passion and she wasn't afraid to learn new things. She loved to read books on the Nook her children gave her. She also was a member of the Kishwaukee YMCA and attended many recoup classes there during the years. Barbara also attended Christ Community Church in DeKalb.
A Celebration of Barbara's life will be at a later date. Private family interment will be at St. James Catholic Cemetery in Lee, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Memorial Fund, addressed to the Goken Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 6, 2020.