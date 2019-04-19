Barbara J Dunham



Born: May 15, 1947; in Geneva, IL



Died: April 16, 2019 ; in Geneva, IL



Barbara J Dunham, age 71 of St. Charles Il., passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday April 16 at Delnor Hospital.



She was born in Geneva Il. May 15, 1947. She graduated from St. Charles High School, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from North Central College, and received her Masters Degree in school administration from National Louis University.



She was a lifelong educator sharing her love for learning with thousands of children. She taught fifth grade at Alice Gustafson School in Batavia and was a principal at North School in Sycamore. After her retirement she worked as a consultant for McGraw-Hill, was a professor at Quincy University and a tutor/trainer for Fox Valley Literacy. Her true passion was learning and caring for those in need. She shared her light with all who met her. She loved gardening and reading but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was the planner of wonderful holiday and family celebrations. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She knew the value of sharing her time, attending every hockey game, performance, and school event possible. She knew how to let everyone know how valued and loved they were, her selflessness is a legacy that lives on in all of us.



Her parents Robert and Joann Jay, brother Bob Jay and sister Nancy Epping preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Charles Dunham, her daughter Mackenzie Dunham D'Antignac (Harriss), grandchildren Cecilia, Henry and Antoinette D'Antignac. Many nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends also survive her.



Visitation will be at Yurs Funeral Home 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL 60174, Monday, April 22 from 4:00 P.M. till 8:00 P.M. Services will be held at Yurs Funeral Home on Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. with burial at Whitney Cemetery on Burlington Rd. immediately followed by a celebration of her life at The Lodge (41 w379 Rt. 64 Wasco, IL).



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or the Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary