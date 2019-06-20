Home

Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
Barbara J. Eder

Barbara J. Eder Obituary
Barbara J. Eder

Born: November 21, 1931; in Waterman, IL

Died: June 15, 2019; in Sycamore, IL

Barbara "Barb" J. Eder, age 87, of Sycamore, IL, passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly at home on June 15, 2019.

She was born in Waterman, IL, on November 21, 1931, to proud parents Frances and Neva (Berg) Reynolds.

Barb leaves behind her loving children, Greg and Karen Eder; her nine siblings: Toby (Norma) Reynolds, Armine (Dale) Bartle, Colette (Jack) Theurer, Susan (Pete) Hatley, Frank (Jackie) (Bev) Reynolds, Penne (Dick) McCabe, Jane (Larry) (Arne) Lean, Tom (Pat) Reynolds, and Francine (Dave) Weaver; as well as many nieces and nephews and a family of friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Bud Eder; her daughter, Gwen Susan Eder; her parents, Francis "Toby" and Neva Reynolds; two siblings: Rosie (Don) Brengman and Clark (Doris) Reynolds.

A memorial visitation to celebrate Barb's life and share in her memory will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 from 5-7 p.m., at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL 60119. Private family interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Barb's name. Checks may be made to the "Barbara Eder Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 20, 2019
