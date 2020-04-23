|
|
Barbara J. Odom
Born: January 12, 1945; in DeKalb, IL
Died: April 20, 2020; in Romeoville, IL
Barbara J. Odom, 75, of Romeoville, IL, formerly of Genoa, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Senior Star at Weber Place in Romeoville. She was born January 12, 1945, in DeKalb, the daughter of John and Margaret (Lindley) White. She married James Odom on June 29, 1968, at First Baptist Church in Genoa.
Barbara graduated from Sycamore High School and Bob Jones University. She was a music teacher in the Sycamore School District for many years before moving to teach at First Christian Academy in Genoa for nearly 20 years.
Barbara was a member of First Baptist Church in Genoa where she was a pianist and organist. She enjoyed participating in the church choir and faithfully attended services whenever the doors were open. She loved her family like no other and had the uncanny ability to somehow keep track of all of them, making sure everyone received birthday cards and Christmas cookies every year among other things. She took great pride in talking about her family to others and simply enjoyed investing in their lives.
Barbara is survived by her son, Matthew (Holly) Odom of Lockport; two grandchildren, Zoey and Noah; sisters, Harriet Lassing of Winston-Salem, NC, Beverly (Ted) Cain of Ava, MO; brothers, Alvin (Ruth) White of Freeport, Darrel (Alice) White of Oregon, Wesley White of Belvidere; sister-in-law, Dorothy White of El Cajon, Ca; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2017; sister, Ruth Hueber; brother, Deane White; sister-in-law, JoAnn White; brothers-in-law, James Lassing, Wendell Hueber.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Due to the COVID-19 there will be a private family service. Burial will be at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.
Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., Cooper Quiram Chapel. For more information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.olsonfh.com or 815-784-2518
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020