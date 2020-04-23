Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Cooper Quiram Chapel
202 E. Main St.
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-2518
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Odom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Odom


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Odom Obituary
Barbara J. Odom

Born: January 12, 1945; in DeKalb, IL

Died: April 20, 2020; in Romeoville, IL

Barbara J. Odom, 75, of Romeoville, IL, formerly of Genoa, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Senior Star at Weber Place in Romeoville. She was born January 12, 1945, in DeKalb, the daughter of John and Margaret (Lindley) White. She married James Odom on June 29, 1968, at First Baptist Church in Genoa.

Barbara graduated from Sycamore High School and Bob Jones University. She was a music teacher in the Sycamore School District for many years before moving to teach at First Christian Academy in Genoa for nearly 20 years.

Barbara was a member of First Baptist Church in Genoa where she was a pianist and organist. She enjoyed participating in the church choir and faithfully attended services whenever the doors were open. She loved her family like no other and had the uncanny ability to somehow keep track of all of them, making sure everyone received birthday cards and Christmas cookies every year among other things. She took great pride in talking about her family to others and simply enjoyed investing in their lives.

Barbara is survived by her son, Matthew (Holly) Odom of Lockport; two grandchildren, Zoey and Noah; sisters, Harriet Lassing of Winston-Salem, NC, Beverly (Ted) Cain of Ava, MO; brothers, Alvin (Ruth) White of Freeport, Darrel (Alice) White of Oregon, Wesley White of Belvidere; sister-in-law, Dorothy White of El Cajon, Ca; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2017; sister, Ruth Hueber; brother, Deane White; sister-in-law, JoAnn White; brothers-in-law, James Lassing, Wendell Hueber.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

Due to the COVID-19 there will be a private family service. Burial will be at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.

Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., Cooper Quiram Chapel. For more information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.olsonfh.com or 815-784-2518
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Cooper Quiram Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -