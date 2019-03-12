Home

Jacobson Funeral Home
303 North Illini
Shabbona, IL 60550
(815) 824-2618
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jacobson Funeral Home
303 North Illini
Shabbona, IL 60550
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Shabbona, IL
Barbara Jane Houghtby


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Jane Houghtby Obituary
Barbara Jane Houghtby

Born: September 19, 1921

Died: March 8, 2019

Barbara Jane (George) Houghtby , age 97, of Rockton, formerly of the Shabbona area passed away in the morning on Friday March 8, 2019 at the home of her son Tommy Houghtby in Rockton.

Barbara was born September 19, 1921 in rural Earlville, the second child of Harold and Mayme Jane (Duffy) George. She was a graduate of Leland High School.

She married Maurice Roger Houghtby December 25, 1941.

Barbara is survived by 3 sons, Jack of Rockford, Tommy (Carol) of Rockton and John (Mary) of Shabbona and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice in 1957, a daughter, Mary, 2 sisters, Beatrice Johnson and Helen Morton, and 2 brothers, Edgar and Eddie.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 Saturday morning March 16, 2019 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Shabbona. Friends may call from 4:00 until 7:00 Friday afternoon and evening at the Jacobson Funeral Home in Shabbona.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2019
