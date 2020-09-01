Barbara Janette LawsonBorn: November 16, 1935Died: August 27, 2020Barbara Janette (Kuppler) Lawson peacefully departed from this earth at her home on the 27th of August 2020.She was born on November 16th, 1935 in Waterman, IL to Howard and Mary Louise (Russell) Kuppler.She grew up along with six sisters and three brothers in rural Somonauk, so there was always a playmate to be had as they enjoyed many adventures around the farm. Life was not all fun and games though and each had jobs and work they were responsible for.Moving to Dekalb, IL after high school to work at DeKalb Ag, she met the love of her life, Ivan Lawson who quickly swept her off her feet and they were married on April 23rd 1955.When children began to grace their home, Barb remained home with them and was active in helping in the classroom as well as Sunday School. Years later, many of the skills she learned on the farm paid off as she took a position as a baker and pastry decorator at NIU.Barb loved the Lord Jesus and was always active and involved in church life. She was also a lifelong member of the DeKalb County Home Extension. Her hobbies and interests included gardening, painting, and sewing. She possessed a remarkable array of skills and talents.She is survived by her husband Ivan Lawson, three children, Claudia (Dan) Hueber of Sycamore, Barry (Nancy) Lawson of Asheville NC, and Jami (Hung) Nguyen of DeKalb. Eight grandchildren; Cecilie (James) Ballard, Madison, WI, Brady (Brendan) Roberts, Asheville, NC, Lauren (John) Biddle, Maple Park, IL, Ben (Erin) Lawson, Marshall, NC, Stefan Hueber, Dekalb, IL, Abraham (Kelsey) Lawson, Asheville, NC, Jaci Nguyen, Wauwatosa, WI, and Jordan Nguyen of Dekalb. Thirteen great-grandchildren; Linus, Olive, Niya, Jay, Aiden, Lorne, Lee, Blythe, Oakley, Eve, Bear, Ember and Banks. Brothers Bill (Nancy) Kuppler, and Jack (Kathy) Kuppler and sisters Virginia "Ginny" Magnuson, Joyce (Al) Kaufman, Margaret "Peg" McAllister, and Phyllis Schlim.She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Charles Kuppler, and sisters Charlotte Kuppler and Katie Tellefson.Visitation will be held at Christ Community Church, 2350 Pride Ave. Dekalb, IL on Saturday September 5th from 9 to 11 AM with the funeral following immediately thereafter. Burial will be at the Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb following the service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required at both the visitation and services.Memorials can be made to Crossview EFCA Church, DeKalb, IL. Arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815)-758-3841.