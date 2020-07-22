Barbara Lucine Sherman



Born: August 13, 1932; in Sioux City, IA



Died: July 20, 2020; in Rockford, IL



Barbara Lucine Sherman, 87, of DeKalb, Illinois went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2020 at Wesley Willows.



She was born August 13, 1932, in Sioux City, IA, the daughter of Otis and Lucine Crouch. Barb married the love of her life, Homer (Tex) Sherman of Sioux City, IA on August 4, 1951. Tex and Barb traveled to Australia in the 1950s and Nigeria in the 1960s.



Barb worked as a typist for many years. She was a member of DeKalb's PEO and DeKalb's Women's Club. She was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church of DeKalb where she served as Clerk of Session. She enjoyed needlework, bridge and the Cubs.



She is survived by her son, Derek (Vicki) Sherman of Rockford, IL; her daughter, Lisken Sherman, of DeKalb, IL; two grandsons, Connor and Ryan Sherman and beloved nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband,Tex and sister, Carolyn Papajohn.



A graveside service will be scheduled soon in Sioux City, IA.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church in DeKalb, Illinois, 830 Annie Glidden Rd. DeKalb, IL 60115.





