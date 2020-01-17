|
|
Barbara M. Nelson
Born: May 31,1929; in Tacoma, WA
Died: January 14, 2020; in DeKalb, IL.
Barbara was born May 31, 1929 the daughter of Walter and Margaret Dimmen in Tacoma,Washington. She woke up each morning to see the glory of Mt. Rainier, which she always referred to as "her mountain". She grew up enjoying the shores of Puget Sound, and the trails in Point Defiance Park in Washington.
Barbara came to the DeKalb area in 1945 when her stepfather moved their family from Washington at the end of World War II. She married John R (Jack) Nelson on March 24, 1951. They have two sons, Ray of DeKalb IL., and Bryan of Frisco,TX. Two Grandsons, Michael (Maria) Nelson of Gurnee IL., and Alex Nelson of Austin,TX. as well at two Great Grandsons, Xavier and Viktor Nelson.
Barb enjoyed establishing a new home during the early years of their marriage, as Jack's job required many moves. She especially enjoyed working with plants and flowers.
Barb was a loving daughter, wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She thoroughly enjoyed each roll in life as they came to her. She was also a long time member of the First United Methodist Church in DeKalb,IL.
Barb is survived by her sons, Ray (Janice) Nelson of DeKalb, and Bryan (Carol) of Frisco,TX. Grandsons,Michael (Maria) Nelson of Gurnee, IL., and Alex Nelson of Austin,TX., and two great grandsons. She has special family in Washington, Nieces Cyndi Smith of Gig Harbor and Janice Hanson of Port Orchard, great niece Erin Baccas of Woodinville as well as great nephew Eric Brand of Seattle and Ryan Hanson of San Diego,CA. and several other great nieces and great nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Marge Roinas of Port Orchard,WA. and her husband John R. (Jack) Nelson.
Barbara always took pride in her Illinois and Washington families and the many friends she had in the United States as well as internationally.
A visitation will be held prior to a service at the DeKalb Area Retirement Center (Oakcrest Chapel). Visitation will be from 2:00PM to 3:00PM on Monday January 20, 2020 with the Rev. Jonathon Crail officiating the service.
The family would like to thank Dr.Thakkar and the nursing staff at Oakcrest for the excellent care they gave Barbara.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Barbara Nelson Memorial Fund, addressed to the Nelson Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020