Barbara J. Fraunberg-Phillips
Born: March 28th 1939; in Sycamore, IL
Died: February 29, 2020; in San Diego, CA
Barbara "Barb" J. Fraunberg-Phillips, 80 of Sycamore, passed away peacefully February 29th 2020 in San Diego CA.
Barb is survived by daughter's Kathy Welch and Sandra Lapoint; 3 Grandchildren: Erin Coats, Paul Lapoint, Nicole Bielke and 3 Great-grandchildren: Madison Szpekowski, Elijah Bielke and Addison Bielke. Cremation services will be held in San Diego, CA.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2020