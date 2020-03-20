Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Fraunberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Phillips Fraunberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Phillips Fraunberg Obituary
Barbara J. Fraunberg-Phillips

Born: March 28th 1939; in Sycamore, IL

Died: February 29, 2020; in San Diego, CA

Barbara "Barb" J. Fraunberg-Phillips, 80 of Sycamore, passed away peacefully February 29th 2020 in San Diego CA.

Barb is survived by daughter's Kathy Welch and Sandra Lapoint; 3 Grandchildren: Erin Coats, Paul Lapoint, Nicole Bielke and 3 Great-grandchildren: Madison Szpekowski, Elijah Bielke and Addison Bielke. Cremation services will be held in San Diego, CA.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -