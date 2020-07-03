Barry L. Schrader
Born: December 27, 1940
Died: June 30, 2020
Barry L. Schrader (79) died, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Oak Crest DeKalb Area Retirement Center, from pancreatic cancer.
He was born Dec. 27, 1940, the son of Vernon and Margaret (Stryker) Schrader of Waterman. He attended grade schools in Somonauk, Waterman, and Sycamore, then junior and senior high at Genoa-Kingston, Class of 1958. He earned a Journalism degree from Northern Illinois University. He then married Kay Wirsing of Sycamore in September 1963.
His career included being editor of the Byron Tribune, publisher of three weeklies--the Genoa Republican, the DeKalb County Journal in Kirkland and Sycamore Sun. He was editor of the DeKalb Daily Chronicle from 1969-72 and much later in retirement wrote a weekly column for the paper called DeKalb County Life from 2008-2020, which are on his website www.dekalbcountylife.com
. During that time he published two books of his favorite Chronicle columns "Hybrid Corn & Purebred People." While in California he published a book of local trivia: "Will the Last Person Leaving Livermore Please Unscrew the Bulb in Fire Station One." He also contributed chapters on the news media for two DeKalb County history books over a 50-year span, and videotaped oral histories for the Joiner History Room.
He and his family spent 37 years in California where he was editor of the Tri-Valley Herald and Valley Times in the Livermore area. In 1980 he changed careers and joined Sandia/CA National Labs, later becoming Manager of Public Affairs and Employee Communications. After 21 years with Sandia he joined Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory as a group leader in community affairs and also served as the Lab's oral historian. Upon retiring in 2006 he kept a promise to his wife Kay, returning to their roots in Illinois, residing at the Oak Crest DeKalb Area Retirement Center.
Barry was active in Livermore Rotary for 33 years, then later the Sycamore Rotary. He helped organize the Oak Crest Area Rotary. He also helped form the Livermore Heritage Guild, helped organize the Tri-Valley Exchange Club, Society of Professional Journalists, the DeKalb County Historical-Genealogical Society, and American Amateur Press Association where he pursued his hobby of antique letterpress printing. He had numerous other hobbies as well.
He was co-founder and first president of the Friends of Vineyards, a viticultural preservation group that sought to save land for agricultural use in the Livermore Valley instead of development.
He was elected to three terms on the Chabot-Las Positas College District Board, serving as board president. He was chosen Grand Marshal of the Livermore Rodeo Parade in 2004, received the Donald R. Grubb Outstanding Journalism Alumni Award from NIU, and the McNish Advocacy Award from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, among other honors and awards. He co founded the DeKalb County Citizens for Better Mental Health Care. He was also active in Scouting, serving as a District Chairman in the San Francisco Bay Area Council.
Barry is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Kay; two sons Todd Vernon of DeKalb and Darrin Wayne of Arlington, Virginia, plus inlaws Ray and Carol Larson. Barry was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave., Sycamore and later at Oak Crest. His ashes will be interred at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore and also near Yosemite National Park, his favorite vacation destination. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to help fund historical markers throughout the county.