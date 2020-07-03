To Kay and family:

My sincere condolences to the Schrader family. While Barry and I were never close personal friends, he and I were well aware of each of our common career interests in the local media there in DeKalb County. He was an excellent and polished newspaper writer and I was a "tolerable" radio guy. I believe it was our mutual admiration of the DeKalb environment that drew us together long after his return to N. Illinois and my finally settling in SW Indiana many years ago. We corresponded via email on several occasions recalling historical events that we both remembered with fondness. Barry was a master at his craft. It was always my pleasure to find another email from him because I knew I would enjoy reading whatever it was he wrote and I would also learn something else about a great place to live there in DeKalb County. This friendship was anchored by a third point in our triangle, that being one Jerry Smith. Jerry & I used to work together at WLBK and I know Jerry and Barry were very close all these many years. Barry touched a lot of lives. We all are better people for knowing Barry Schrader. Rest in Peace!



John E Reiplinger

Acquaintance