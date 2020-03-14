|
|
Beatrice Bue
Born: January 17, 1925
Died: March 9, 2020
Beatrice Bee Bue, 95, passed away at DeKalb Area Retirement Center (Oak Crest) on Monday, March 9, 2020.
She was born January 17, 1925 to parents John P. and Marion (Westlake) Lowe.
She attended country school and graduated from Sycamore High School class of 1943 and attended Blackburn College and in those summers enjoyed working at a lake resort in Michigan. She worked briefly at Anaconda and then assisted her Dad on the farm. She was a lifelong member of Sycamore United Methodist Church actively participating in the women's group and circles.
On February 2, 1957 she married Elwyn Bue at Sycamore United Methodist Church and they farmed the Westlake farm north of Sycamore, Bee spent many hours in the field wearing her big straw hat. She was an avid sports fan, especially for the Chicago White Sox. After Elwyn's passing in 1984 she worked for TransVac for 17 years as a driver. She moved to Oak Crest in 1999 and made many wonderful friends and memories.
Bee enjoyed travelling the United States and visited England and the Holy Land as well as many bank and senior trips. She also attended over 30 Elderhostel's with friends and family.
On a moment's notice Bee was ready to go for a car ride, coffee or a meal. She also willingly helped many people and also volunteered reading for the blind, MEDV AC, food bank and Country Store among others.
Surviving are a sister Cora Marten, Oregon City, Oregon and brother Warren (Joe Villa) Lowe of DeKalb and sister-in-law Louise Lowe of DeKalb. Also surviving are nieces and nephews Judy (Knutson) and Greg Cash of Sycamore, Paul (Kris) Caldwell, Phil (Karen) Caldwell, Mary (John) Hays, Marcia (John) Shackelford, Melanie (Dale) Griffin, Bruce (Jenny) Marten and Curtis Marten all of the west coast and Jonathon (Jenny) Lowe of DeKalb and Marion (Richard) Breen of Danville, Virginia as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her parents, her husband Elwyn, an infant brother, sisters Ruth in childhood, Jessie (Dal) Caldwell and Marcia (Don) Wardell, brother-in-law John Marten, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ray and Louise Knutson and nephew Steve Caldwell.
There will be a friends and family graveside service at Malta Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21 with the Rev. Dan Swinson of Sycamore United Methodist Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Beatrice Bee Bue Memorial Fund, addressed to the Bue Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2020