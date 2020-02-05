|
Beckam North Fillipp
Born: September 3, 2019
Died: February3, 2020
Beckam North Fillipp, 5 months, of Sycamore, IL, died Monday, Feb. 3rd, 2020. He was taken too soon and loved beyond measure.
Beckam was born Tuesday, Sept. 3rd, 2019, at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, the son of Tyler and Kathryn "Katy" Fillipp. Unconditional love brought him into their hearts and this world. He arrived in this world as a big boy and soon had a personality to match. He was so proud of himself for recently mastering rolling over and loved to show off his newest skill. Beckam enjoyed bath time and loved to splash in the water by kicking his legs. He loved cooing to his daddy, mommy and big brother. His giggles and coos would light up the room. Most of all, Beckam loved to snuggle and made sure he was always being held. He was a happy little guy and always brought a smile to the faces of his family and friends.
His big brother Brixon was his world and vice versa. Brixon constantly doted on Beckam and was a great big brother. Beckam enjoyed Brixon reading books to him, singing to him, and belly laughing at Brixon's silly faces and antics. Beckam was always eager for the next fun adventure they would have. They built an incredible, unbreakable bond in the 5 short months he was here.
Besides his parents and brother, Beckam is survived by a baby sister on the way; all of his aunts and uncles, his grandparents, great-grandparents and cousin buddies. Beckam North Fillipp was here such a short time but he will live on forever in the hearts of his family. Tyler and Katy's wishes are that Beckam is honored and remembered always.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for a memorial tree to be planted in the Spring. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020