Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Benjamin Byrd
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
Benjamin F. Byrd


1927 - 2019
Benjamin F. Byrd Obituary
Benjamin F. Byrd

Born: December 7, 1927; in Palmyra, TN

Died: December 9, 2019; in Sycamore, IL

Benjamin F. Byrd, 92, of Sycamore died peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019 at his home. He was born December 7, 1927 in Palmyra, TN. to Elisha and Cassie Mai (Moore) Byrd. He married Waydene Carney on Oct. 6, 1948. Ben was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was life-time member of the Sycamore . He loved fishing with his grandchildren and was an avid golfer and bowler. He loved to spend time with his family and watch Western movies, especially John Wayne movies. Ben was a handyman and able to fix anything for anyone that just mentioned they needed help with something.

He worked for Turner Brass in Sycamore for 45 years, retiring in 1993. This is where he took part in the making of the 1984 Olympic Torch. He then went on to be a door greeter at Walmart in DeKalb for 10 years.

After retirement he liked to travel; especially the trip to Hawaii for their 50th wedding anniversary and his Honor Flight - Chicago to Washington, D.C.

The family would like to thank Dr. Duval Thakkar for his years of wonderful care, the staff at Kishwaukee Hospital and Kindred Hospital Sycamore for their compassionate care.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Waydene; 2 daughters, Joyce (Steve) Westlake-Davis and Joann Kunkel; 4 grandchildren, David (Sarah) Westlake, Jennifer Weglarz, Jared (Jenni) Kunkel and Jordan Kunkel; 5 great grandchildren, Harper Weglarz, Jameson, Johonna, Carter, and Jaxson Kunkel; his brother, Ernest (Stacy) Byrd and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers, Eatterson, Arthur, Jack and Jr. Byrd; and sister, Margaret Myers.

His visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore.

A funeral service will be Friday, Dec. 13th at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Elmwood Cemetery with full military rites. Donations can be made to Honor Flight Chicago, of Sycamore, or the William S. Middleton Hospital - Rockford Clinic in care of Butala Funeral Home 1405 DeKalb Ave. Sycamore, IL 60178.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019
