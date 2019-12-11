|
|
Bernice Annette Waxman
Born: July 6th, 1932
Died: December 10th, 2019
Bernice Annette Waxman of Genoa, IL went to heaven on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019.
She was born on July 6th, 1932 in Chicago, IL to parents Joseph and Mary Bawiec.
She married the love of her life Francis P. Waxman on February 19th,1955. Bernice and Frank lived in St. Charles, IL while raising their four children: Mary Sue (Gary) Greinke, Frank Waxman, Chistopher (Julia) Waxman, and Joseph (Jennifer) Waxman. Bernice adored her 11 grandchildren; Laura Greinke, Renee Greinke, Jessica (Andrew) Dishroon, C.J. Waxman, Logan Waxman, Olivia Waxman, Coty Waxman, Becca Waxman, Adam Salowitz, Bekka Salowitz, and Anna Waxman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Waxman, her parents, brothers, and sisters.
She lovingly cared for her family as a homemaker her entire life. Bernice worked many jobs but most memorable included an executive secretary for Sears, Lenox, and Award Concepts. She loved playing the piano, sewing, crafting, completing puzzles, listening to show tunes, and watching the Chicago Cubs.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main, Genoa, IL.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, 340 S. Stott St., in Genoa, IL. at 10 a.m., on Friday, December 13, 2019, with a reception immediately following. Bernice will be buried at Union Cemetery, in St. Charles, IL.
To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019