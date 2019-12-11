Home

Slater-Butala Funeral Home
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-5191
Bernice Waxman
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Slater-Butala Funeral Home
132 W. Main
Genoa, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine’s Catholic Church
340 S. Stott St.
Genoa, IL
Bernice Annette Waxman


1932 - 2019
Bernice Annette Waxman Obituary
Bernice Annette Waxman

Born: July 6th, 1932

Died: December 10th, 2019

Bernice Annette Waxman of Genoa, IL went to heaven on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019.

She was born on July 6th, 1932 in Chicago, IL to parents Joseph and Mary Bawiec.

She married the love of her life Francis P. Waxman on February 19th,1955. Bernice and Frank lived in St. Charles, IL while raising their four children: Mary Sue (Gary) Greinke, Frank Waxman, Chistopher (Julia) Waxman, and Joseph (Jennifer) Waxman. Bernice adored her 11 grandchildren; Laura Greinke, Renee Greinke, Jessica (Andrew) Dishroon, C.J. Waxman, Logan Waxman, Olivia Waxman, Coty Waxman, Becca Waxman, Adam Salowitz, Bekka Salowitz, and Anna Waxman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Waxman, her parents, brothers, and sisters.

She lovingly cared for her family as a homemaker her entire life. Bernice worked many jobs but most memorable included an executive secretary for Sears, Lenox, and Award Concepts. She loved playing the piano, sewing, crafting, completing puzzles, listening to show tunes, and watching the Chicago Cubs.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main, Genoa, IL.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, 340 S. Stott St., in Genoa, IL. at 10 a.m., on Friday, December 13, 2019, with a reception immediately following. Bernice will be buried at Union Cemetery, in St. Charles, IL.

To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019
