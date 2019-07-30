|
|
Bethany Renee Gosnell
Bethany Renee Gosnell, of Shabbona, IL passed away on Friday July 26 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer, she was 37 years old. Beth is a 1999 graduate of Sandwich High School. Her lifelong calling as a caregiver began working as a daycare teacher and a CNA. She went on to graduate as a Registered Nurse from Waubonsee's Nursing program. Her calling led her to care for those in their last days providing comfort and compassion as a hospice nurse at Unity Hospice of Western Illinois. In order to be more available for her family she became the Director of Nursing at Prairie Crossing Nursing Home in Shabbona before falling ill with cancer in 2016.
Beth is survived by her husband, Dwight; 4 children, Tyler Houser, Braeden Gosnell, Emma Lee Houser and Kaleb Gosnell; her parents, Elmer (Kelly) Christian and Natali (Scott) Ehrhart; Aunt and uncle Bonnie (Nana) and Jim Bernhardt; 1 brother, Justin Albright; 5 sisters, Jennifer (Dave) Heubel, Tasha Bumgarner, Kristi (Shane) Mattingly, Stephanie (Brian) Nelson and Amanda (Adam) Bridgewater; Grandparents, Judy Christian and Gordon and Dorothy Lowery; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Ernest Christian.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Beverage Family Funeral Home, 104 Terry Street Sandwich, IL 60548. Funeral service will be held the next day Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Salem Lutheran Church, 1022 North Main Street Sandwich, IL 60548. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Sandwich, IL. In lieu of flowers and memorials, donations may be made to .
Beth was a generous, caring soul who made a positive impact on everyone who had the honor of knowing her. She lived her short life to the fullest, and left this world on her terms, surrounded by the warmth and love of her family and countless friends.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 30, 2019