Bethel Andrew
Born: May 22, 1928; in Leaf River, IL
Died: June 12, 2020; in Oregon, IL
Bethel Andrew, age 92 died on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Serenity Hospice Home in Oregon. She was born on May 22, 1928 in Leaf River, IL, the daughter of Lee and Dolly (Marks) Avey.
Bethel married Floyd H. Andrew on February 9, 1948 in Mt. Morris, IL, he preceded her in death on December 21, 2002. Also preceded by her parents, and 3 sisters: Harriet Rouse, Charlotte Hardesty, and Janis Bearman. Bethel worked as a waitress for many years before working and then retiring from Eaton's. She and Floyd spent winters in Trails End Park in Weslaco, TX where they made many lifelong friends. She loved spending time with her family, and really cherished the many family picnics and potlucks. Bethel enjoyed countless hours playing cards, dominos and various activities with her friends at the Hub City Senior Center.
Survived by her 3 daughters: Julie (Don) Turner of DeKalb, Jackie (Matt) King of Rochelle, and Jan (Chris) Hansen of Overland Park, KS; 7 grandchildren: Donna (Chris) Sportun, Diane Anderson, Andy (Kristin) King, Kellie (Matt) Morgan, Andrea (John) Lydon, Lauren and Erik Hansen; 10 great grandchildren: Emily and Natalie Anderson, Jack, Vance and Theo Morgan, Louis and Calvin King, Lily and Isaac Sportun, and Finn Patrick Lydon,; sister, Betty Jones of Rockford, and many nieces and nephews.
Private graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 with Pastor Rob Hamilton officiating at Trinity Memory Gardens. The service will be live-streamed on the Unger-Horner Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rochelle Senior Center or Serenity Hospice and Home. Guest book at www.UngerHorner.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 16, 2020.