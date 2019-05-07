Betsy W. Smith



Born: August 30, 1934; in Tayorville, IL



Died: May 4, 2019; in Sycamore, IL



Betsy W. Smith, 84, of Sycamore, IL, died Saturday, May 4th, resting comfortably at her home, surrounded by love. She was born August 30, 1934, in Tayorville, IL, to Roy Johnson Wilson and Priscilla Gehlbach Wilson. She was married for 62 years to her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Robert I. Smith. Bob (R.I.) was always at her side, and when he passed away before her, it was only to prepare the way for her until they could be reunited in heaven.



She is also survived by her 4 children: Robert I. Smith Jr. and his wife Debbie. Daughter Kara and her husband Eddie Miranda. Raza Lynn Smith Killian and her husband Bob. Their children: Son MacGyver and Son Barat and his wife Ashley, (sons Tyler and Jake). Roy Smith and his wife Vicki. Their children: Son Neil and wife Sarah (children Derian, wife Emily, Erik, Torey, Haley), Son Christopher and his wife Lindsy (sons Owen and Kolby), Son Tim and wife Alyssa. (Son Nolan). Roxanne Smith Horton and her husband Chris. Their children Daughter Megan and her husband Brian Borrelli (Daughters Bella and Sophia), Son Scott and his wife Yvonne (children Landon and Kylie), Son Brad (children Kosta, Novalee and Maple). She is also survived by her sister, Patsy Kilgannon, and her husband Dave.



Betsy had a very successful career in real estate selling and building homes, and was the owner with Bob of Betsy Smith Realty and former owner of a Century-21 franchise in both Sycamore and DeKalb. She was a former president of the DeKalb County Board of Realtors, won Realtor of the Year awards, and Top Seller for the Greater Chicago Region. She won the Athena Award for Woman Business Owners of Excellence, was a charter member of the Sunrise Rotary Club, and the 1st Woman President of the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce. Betsy was a member of Zonta (women in business).She was in the first real estate class offered by Kishwaukee College and also taught real estate classes there as well. She was on the board of the Ben Gordon Center, a DAR member, and very active in her church in various committees, as a trustee, and as a member and co-chair/ President of Women's Club. Betsy was a powerhouse in all that she did, never met a stranger, and loved and served everyone. Her passions were antique jewelry/furniture, exquisite collectables and her church. But mostly she loved the family that she had built with Bob.



The family would like to especially thank the most loving, gentle and amazing caregivers, who brightened Betsy's days and became like family members. Joni Clark, Karen Kelly and Tara Hughes, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials to be made to Sycamore United Methodist Church in Sycamore.



Visitation is from 4:00-7:00 Thursday, May 9, at the Sycamore United Methodist Church with Memorial Service at 11:00 Friday, May 10, at the church, with gravesite ceremonies and lunch to follow.



Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, Ill.; 815-895-6589.



Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary