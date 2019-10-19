|
|
Betty J. Gaul
Born: July 14, 1939; in Kingston, IL
Died: October 17, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Betty J. Gaul, 80, of DeKalb died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Bethany Rehab and Nursing Center.
She was born July 14, 1939 in Kingston to Martin and Edna Adkins. She enjoyed 42 years with her soulmate, George Gibbs.
Betty worked at the Greenwood Preschool, Anaconda Wire and Cable Co. and Kishwaukee Hospital.
She received her honorary Doctorate of Medicine from the "School of Betty", loved baking cookies, short road trips, people watching and spoiling small children.
Survivors include her children, Debbie (Dave) Angel, Dale Gaul, Donna (Dave) Foltz and Darrell (Elyn Watson) Gaul; grandchildren, Cassie Craft, Michael Angel, Derrick (Lori) King, Dalton (Laura) Gaul, Becca Watson and Sarah Watson; great grandchildren, Austin, Molly, Lucas, Jade, Cale and Barron; her grand dog, Roxy; sisters, Ruth Stover and Jennie Smith; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Adkins and Dixie Adkins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; George Gibbs; brothers, Dan, Pearl, Jerry and Leo; and sister-in-law, Phyllis.
Her visitation will be on Tuesday, October 22nd from 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM.
Burial will be at the Fairview Park Cemetery.
Memorials for Betty can be made to Journey Care Hospice or TAILS Humane Society in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178. To sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 19, 2019