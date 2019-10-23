|
Betty J. Gaul
Betty J. Gaul, 80, of DeKalb died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Bethany Rehab and Nursing Center.
Her visitation will be on Tuesday, October 22nd from 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM. Burial will be at the Fairview Park Cemetery.
Memorials for Betty can be made to Journey Care Hospice or TAILS Humane Society in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.
To sign the online guest book, go towww.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019