Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Betty J. Ramsdell

Betty J. Ramsdell Obituary
Betty J. Ramsdell

Born: September 24, 1927

Died: February 4, 2020

Betty J. Ramsdell, 92, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at her home.

She was born September 24, 1927, the daughter of William and Edna (Eiseman) Rodermel. Betty married Donald S. Ramsdell on November 30, 1946, in Mt. Carroll, Illinois.

Betty was employed by Eagle Food Store in DeKalb for 28 years. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and was an avid gardener. Betty was a volunteer at the Peddler's Shop at the DeKalb County Nursing Home and a Hospice Volunteer.

She is survived by four daughters, Nancy (Gene)Byington of Lanark, Susan (Michael) Banks of Glendale, Arizona, Mary (Stu) Anderson of Rockford, and Jane (Brad) Davison of DeKalb; one son, Steve (Ronda) Ramsdell of DeKalb; 18 Grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; her sister-in-law, Sharon (Lee) Bracken.

She was preceded in death by her husband Donald in 1995.

Betty's family would like to thank her caregivers, Penny, Pati, Holly, Jamie, Journey Care Hospice and Dr. Thakkar for Betty's care over the years.

The Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 Pine Street in DeKalb, with Fr. Dean Russell celebrating. Interment of cremated remains will be at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in DeKalb.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Betty J. Ramsdell Memorial Fund, addressed to the Ramsdell Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020
