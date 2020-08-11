1/1
Betty Jean Ward
Betty Jean (Beach) Ward

Born: December 28, 1940

Died: August 5, 2020

Jean Ward "Beach", 79 of Belvidere died on Wednesday August 5, 2020 with her family at her side.

She was born December 28, 1940 in Greeneville, Tennessee to William and Maggie Beach.

She is survived by her children, Kyle R. Monk (Linda Hayward), Cindy R.(Robert) Harrison, Daniel E. Prothero, Angela K. (Michael) Link, and Ginger M. (Milferd Jr.) Schwersenska; Her grandchildren Joseph (Crystal) Monk, Justin Moser, Michelle Monk, Britt Moser, Breanne Hale, Devon Hale, and Nickolas (Abigail) Prothero. Her great grandchildren Austin Monk, Jace Moser, Avery Thorn, Kaiden Moser, Kyle Monk, and Viktoria Monk. Several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Tivis Junior, Billie Joe, PR, Hal, Kyle and her sister, Glenna.

Private interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements were completed by the Slater-Butala Funeral Home of Genoa, IL.

To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Slater-Butala Funeral Home - Genoa
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-5191
