Betty L. Baugh
Born: November 9, 1951; in Ottawa, IL
Died: November 19, 2020; in Dixon, IL
Betty L. Baugh, 69, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon, Illinois. Betty was born on November 9, 1951 to James and Lois (Schabacker) Bramel in Ottawa, IL. On February 14, 1975, she married John Baugh in Lindenwood, IL. He preceded her in death on February 23, 1999. Betty worked for 20+ years at the Northern Illinois University Resources for Women, where she enjoyed being able to assist all the students and staff who were associated with that department over the years. She will be missed by all who had the privilege to know her.
Betty is survived by her three children: David (Elicery) Baugh of Wahiawa, HI, Dawn (Scott) Polcyn of Oro Valley, AZ and Richard Baugh of Jackson, MI; two brothers: William and Daniel Bramel both of Rochelle; sister, Mary (Jeff) Truckenbrod of Rochelle; eight grandchildren: David and Victoria Baugh, Ava Horton, Quintin, Skyler and Tyler Baugh and Alyssa and Andrew Polcyn.
Due to CDC restrictions, there will be a private family funeral service, 11:00 AM Tuesday, Nov. 24 at the Unger-Horner Funeral Home in Rochelle. There will be a live stream of the service viewable on the Unger-Horner Facebook Page. Burial will be held at the Greenview Cemetery in Esmond IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Visit www.ungerhorner.com
