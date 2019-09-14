|
Betty L. Schroeder
Professor Emeritus Betty L. Schroeder, Department of Management, Northern Illinois University (NIU), passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at her home in Sycamore, Illinois.
Schroeder taught at NIU for 27 years before retiring in 2003 and mentored over 61 graduate students in master's and doctorate programs in business education.
Schroeder earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in business education from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and her doctorate in Business and Distributive Education from Michigan State University.
She was a multiple recipient of Excellence in Teaching awards. In addition, she earned a Distinguished Service Award from Professional Secretaries International and a chapter award from Delta Pi Epsilon (DPE - honorary graduate business education research society).Schroeder published articles, reviews, and books. She co-authored 19 texts within Certified Professional Secretary Examination Review Series and was Series Editor. She also co-authored three texts in Office Procedures series. Other publications include Computer Concepts and Software Applications prepared for Illinois State Board of Education and over 50 articles. In addition, she earned over $100,000 in research grants.
She is survived by Suzanne Weir (Bill Thomson) of San Diego, CA; Tom Schroeder of Cortland; Thomas J Schroeder of Byron, MN; Roberta L. Schroeder, Jorja McFarland, Elizabeth and Clara Hazen of Portland, MI; Steve (Kelli) and Erica Weir of Marquette, MI, Michael (Calypso) Weir of San Diego, CA; Steven (Kate), Erin, David Weir of Windfield, MO.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Her celebration of life will be on Saturday, September 21st from 1:00-4:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. Followed by a family gathering at Somerset Farm Club House from 5:00-7:00PM.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 14, 2019