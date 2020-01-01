|
Betty Lee Rhoades
Born: April 29, 1924; in Astoria, IL
Died: December 14, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Betty Lee (McKinley) Rhoades, 95, of DeKalb passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Born April 29, 1924 in Astoria, IL, the daughter of Clarence and Nellie (Curless) McKinley. She graduated from Astoria High School in 1942. She married the love of her life, Robert Rhoades, on June 14, 1942 in Astoria. They moved to DeKalb in 1946.
Betty was employed at Brody Coat Factory, Wiseman Insurance Company, and Amos Insurance Company. She was a member of the First Methodist Church in DeKalb. Betty enjoyed playing bingo at the Elks Club, reading, doing crossword puzzles, visits to Astoria, and Sunday suppers with her family.
Betty is survived by her son Jim (Sharon) Rhoades of DeKalb, granddaughters; Kristina (Ryan) Walter of Sugar Grove and Melissa (Zach) Beck of DeKalb. Great grandchildren Andrew, Ethan, and Lauren Walter of Sugar Grove and Lily, Gabby and Maddy Beck of DeKalb. Sister in law Marianne Pittman of Astoria, Aunt Doris Robertson of Ipava, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and step-mother: Clarence and Naomi McKinley, her mother and step-father Nellie and Harve Ruth, her husband in 2004, half brother John McKinley, step-sisters Maxine Smith, Wandy Fouts, and Betty Brown.
The family would like to thank Dr. Dhaval Thakkar and Dr. Jack Wagoner. A Special thank you to her devoted caregivers Renee, Victoria, Julie, and Karen. They made it possible for Betty to remain in her home until her death.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 3:00pm at Shawgo Memorial Home 207 E. Broadway Astoria, IL, with Pastor Ben Murray of Grace Bible Church of Astoria officiating A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 2:00pm until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be immediately following the service at Astoria Cemetery. In honor of Betty's love for reading, memorials can be made to the DeKalb Public Library in memory of Betty Rhoades, in care of Finch Funeral Home DeKalb. Local arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL 60115 815-758-3841.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 1, 2020