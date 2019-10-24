|
|
Betty Margaret Goodzey
Born: July 24, 1924; in Chicago, IL
Died: October 23, 2019; in Naperville, IL
Betty Margaret Goodzey, 95, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL. Betty was born July 24, 1924, in Chicago, to Neal and Margaret (Mason) Braam.
After graduation from Morton High School in 1942, she worked as a secretary at several firms including R. R. Donnelley. She met John Goodzey at a dance at the Aragon Ballroom. Betty and John were married in Chicago on November 22, 1947, and moved to Sycamore. During this time in Sycamore, she had four children. In 1963, John and Betty moved the family to Orange, California. There were later stops in Flora, IL, and Athens, GA, before they returned to Sycamore in 1976.
After raising her family, she volunteered for several community and school organizations, including Girl and Boy Scouts. She was also president of the Church of St. Mary Altar and Rosary Society.
Betty worked for the University of Georgia while in Athens, and later was an office manager in the Northern Illinois University Department of Elementary Education. After retirement, she and John enjoyed travel, including to China and the Soviet Union.
John passed away in 2000 and Betty remained in her home where she proudly lived by herself up until her passing.
She is survived by one daughter, Peggy (Bob) Lang, and two sons, John (Cheryl) Goodzey and Greg (Kelly) Goodzey; eight grandchildren, Meghan (Alan) Self, Molly (Joe) Bleich, and Alison (Carl) Henning, Elizabeth Lang, and Eric, Brian, Leann, and Grace Goodzey; four great-grandchildren, Sullivan, Beatrice, Brooke, and Keegan; brother, James (Beverly) Braam; and son-in-law, Roy Roper.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; daughter, Catherine; sister, Jean Salek; and brothers, Neal, John and Gerald Braam.
The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at St Mary Catholic Church in Sycamore. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m., with a prayer service at 8:30 p.m., Monday, October 28, at Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, Ill.; 815-895-6589. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Sycamore.
Memorials can be made to , American Diabetes Association and .
Visit www.olsonfh.com to leave a message of condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2019