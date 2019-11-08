|
Betty R. Haish
Born: March 22, 1930; in Sycamore, IL
Died: November 4, 2019; in Elgin, IL
Betty R. Haish, 89, formerly of DeKalb, Ill., passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center, Elgin.
Born March 22, 1930, in Sycamore, the daughter of Edward and Netta (Packard) Rubeck, Betty Jean married Robert Gordon Meier on September 1, 1951, at The Evangelical Lutheran Church of St. John, Sycamore; he predeceased her in 1998. She married Duane Haish in 1999; he died in 2011.
She was the executive secretary for the DeKalb County Health Department for many years, retiring in 1987. Betty's first love was singing and she was in the choir at St. John's, and also sang for many years for weddings, funerals and numerous special occasions.
Betty is survived by her son, Frederick (Rebecca); grandsons, Matthew (Megan) and Andrew; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; two husbands; and sister, Phyllis Singer of California, formerly of Sycamore.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, following visitation from 1 to 2 p.m.
Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels; 815-895-6589. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2019