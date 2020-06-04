Beverly Ann MaKarrall
Born: October 9, 1929
Died: June 1, 2020
Beverly Ann MaKarrall, 90, of Rochelle, Illinois, formerly of DeKalb died Monday, June 1, 2020, at her daughters home.
She was born October 9, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Edward and Ruth (Giltner) Mosback. Beverly married Dale R. MaKarrall on June 30, 1949 at the First United Methodist Church in DeKalb.
Beverly was employed by Wurlitzer as a bookkeeper and later at Northern Illinois University in food service where she retired from. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in DeKalb where she belonged to the church circle and volunteered for the KCH Auxiliary and the Country Store. Beverly enjoyed Knitting, Crocheting and canning.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Divine of Sycamore, Susan (Jim) Peters of Rochelle and Lori (Steve) McMahon of Lake Zurich; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one brother, Ron (Jeanette) Mosback of DeKalb; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; sister, Mary Ellen Hayward; son-in-law, Gary Divine.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Beverly Ann MaKarrall Memorial Fund, addressed to the MaKarrall Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 4, 2020.