Beverly G. PattonBorn: March 31, 1946; in Cedar Rapids, IADied: October 30, 2020; in Sycamore, ILBeverly G. Patton 74 of Sycamore, IL, and formerly of DeKalb, IL died Friday, October 30, 2020 at Lincolnshire Place in Sycamore. She was born on March 31, 1946 in Cedar Rapids, IA and was the daughter of Dale LeRoy and Mary Jane (Carrothers) Patton.Beverly graduated from Coggon High School in Coggon, IA in 1964 where she was homecoming queen and played the french horn. In the fall of, 1964 she attended Wartburg College for two years, she then put her education on hold after getting married and starting a family. Many years later she attended Kishwaukee College where she completed her Associate's Degree, followed by a Bachelor's Degree in General Studies from NIU at the age of 49. She was a secretary at NIU in the Chemistry and Library Science departments for over 20 years.Beverly attended the United Methodist Church in DeKalb and the Sycamore United Methodist Church. She was also active in P.E.O (a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women). She dedicated her life to raising her family and took pride in attending her kids and grandkids activities. Beverly was known as a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.Survivors include; two children Steve (Jackie) Balster of S. Elgin, IL, and Jenny (Dave) Franzene of DeKalb, IL. 4 Grandchildren; Lindsy and Danny Franzene, Drew and Lauren Balster. Brothers; James (Diane) Patton of Ames IA, David Patton of Dubuque, IA, Mark (Emily) Patton of Wilton, IA, and Douglas (Suzanne) Preussner of Idaho Fall, ID. Two sisters; JoAnn Veith of Lake Wylie, SC and Sandra (Glenn) Hodge, of Rockingham, VA. She was preceded in death by; her parents, a step-mother; Mary Eliza Patton, a sister; Candice Patton, sister-in-law; Sue Patton and brother-in-law; Chuck Veith.The family would like to give their heartfelt thank you to Lincolnshire Place and Heartland Hospice for the excellent care they provided.A private family service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Finch Funeral Home with Pastor Janet Hunt officiating.A Graveside service, open to friends and family, will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 1:00pm at Fairview Park Cemetery with Pastor Janet Hunt officiating. Due to the current pandemic masks and social distancing will be required at the graveside service. Memorials can be made to the family to be established at a later date.Arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL 60115 815-758-3841.