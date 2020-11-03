1/1
Beverly G. Patton
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly G. Patton

Born: March 31, 1946; in Cedar Rapids, IA

Died: October 30, 2020; in Sycamore, IL

Beverly G. Patton 74 of Sycamore, IL, and formerly of DeKalb, IL died Friday, October 30, 2020 at Lincolnshire Place in Sycamore. She was born on March 31, 1946 in Cedar Rapids, IA and was the daughter of Dale LeRoy and Mary Jane (Carrothers) Patton.

Beverly graduated from Coggon High School in Coggon, IA in 1964 where she was homecoming queen and played the french horn. In the fall of, 1964 she attended Wartburg College for two years, she then put her education on hold after getting married and starting a family. Many years later she attended Kishwaukee College where she completed her Associate's Degree, followed by a Bachelor's Degree in General Studies from NIU at the age of 49. She was a secretary at NIU in the Chemistry and Library Science departments for over 20 years.

Beverly attended the United Methodist Church in DeKalb and the Sycamore United Methodist Church. She was also active in P.E.O (a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women). She dedicated her life to raising her family and took pride in attending her kids and grandkids activities. Beverly was known as a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Survivors include; two children Steve (Jackie) Balster of S. Elgin, IL, and Jenny (Dave) Franzene of DeKalb, IL. 4 Grandchildren; Lindsy and Danny Franzene, Drew and Lauren Balster. Brothers; James (Diane) Patton of Ames IA, David Patton of Dubuque, IA, Mark (Emily) Patton of Wilton, IA, and Douglas (Suzanne) Preussner of Idaho Fall, ID. Two sisters; JoAnn Veith of Lake Wylie, SC and Sandra (Glenn) Hodge, of Rockingham, VA. She was preceded in death by; her parents, a step-mother; Mary Eliza Patton, a sister; Candice Patton, sister-in-law; Sue Patton and brother-in-law; Chuck Veith.

The family would like to give their heartfelt thank you to Lincolnshire Place and Heartland Hospice for the excellent care they provided.

A private family service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Finch Funeral Home with Pastor Janet Hunt officiating.

A Graveside service, open to friends and family, will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 1:00pm at Fairview Park Cemetery with Pastor Janet Hunt officiating. Due to the current pandemic masks and social distancing will be required at the graveside service. Memorials can be made to the family to be established at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL 60115 815-758-3841.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Fairview Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
310 OAK ST
De Kalb, IL 60115
(815) 758-3841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 2, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Steve and Jennie , and the entire family. So sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed visiting with Bev when I visited with my Niece Jackie , and Steve. She was such a sweet lady I’m sure she is happy in Heaven with many arms wrapped around her.
Barbara Smith
Friend
November 2, 2020
I am so sorry to the Balster family & the Franzene family on the loss of Bev. She was such a sweet lady.
Shirley Pavelich
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved