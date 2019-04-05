Beverly J. Kubis



Born: June 7, 1933



Died: April 2, 2019



Beverly J. Kubis, 85, of DeKalb, formerly of Huntley, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at DeKalb Co. Hospice.



She was born June 7, 1933 the daughter of Charlie and Mabel (Ward) Sigrist. On June 27, 1953 she married Raymond Kubis, Sr. in Huntley. Beverly started waitressing at her grandma's restaurant when she was 12. She worked at the Abby in Lake Geneva, The Milk Pail, and then started the Village Inn Restaurant in Huntley and operated it from 1967-1980. After she sold the Village Inn, she continued to work an additional 25 years there. Beverly loved people, especially young people. She worked hard her entire life. She was especially fond of her grandson, Rusty, he was the apple of her eye. She will be deeply missed by all.



Surviving are he son, Raymond (Kathy) Kubis; grandson, Rusty (Laura) Kubis; great-grandson, Rhett Kubis; many extended family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Raymond on Sept. 10, 2006; brother, Charlie Sigrist; and sister, Pat Schuman.



Visitation will be on Sunday, April 7 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at the James A. O'Connor Funeral Home, 11603 E. Main St., Huntley.



Funeral Services on Monday will be private with burial following in the Huntley Cemetery.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2019