1/
Beverly J. Sawyer
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly J. Sawyer

Born: April 29, 1937; in Marshalltown, IA

Died: November 6, 2020; in Sycamore, IL

Beverly J. "Bev" Sawyer age 83, of Sycamore, IL former many year resident of West Dundee, IL and Phoenix, AZ., passed away in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family and under the care of hospice on Friday evening, November 6, 2020.

Bev was born in Marshalltown, Iowa on April 29, 1937 and was the daughter of the late Charles and Erma (nee Fisher ) Norris. On July 3, 1955 she married Ernest P. Sawyer.

Ernie preceded Bev in death on March 5, 2007 after 51 years of marriage.

Survivors include her children; David (Jill) Sawyer John ( Kathy ) Sawyer and Barbara Sawyer. Her grandchildren; Jonathan ( Steffanie) Sawyer, Shannon Sawyer, Ashley ( Ryan) Homa, Alyssa Schwank, Evan Hardy, Stephanie ( Forrest) Williams and Alex Sawyer. Her great grandchildren; Addison, William, Derrick and Brodie. Other survivors include her sister; Diana Pepple, her cousin; Larry Fisher as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.

The Sawyer family has decided to mourn their loss privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee is assisting the family with all arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com For info, please call (847)426-3436


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
West Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved