Beverly J. Sawyer
Born: April 29, 1937; in Marshalltown, IA
Died: November 6, 2020; in Sycamore, IL
Beverly J. "Bev" Sawyer age 83, of Sycamore, IL former many year resident of West Dundee, IL and Phoenix, AZ., passed away in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family and under the care of hospice on Friday evening, November 6, 2020.
Bev was born in Marshalltown, Iowa on April 29, 1937 and was the daughter of the late Charles and Erma (nee Fisher ) Norris. On July 3, 1955 she married Ernest P. Sawyer.
Ernie preceded Bev in death on March 5, 2007 after 51 years of marriage.
Survivors include her children; David (Jill) Sawyer John ( Kathy ) Sawyer and Barbara Sawyer. Her grandchildren; Jonathan ( Steffanie) Sawyer, Shannon Sawyer, Ashley ( Ryan) Homa, Alyssa Schwank, Evan Hardy, Stephanie ( Forrest) Williams and Alex Sawyer. Her great grandchildren; Addison, William, Derrick and Brodie. Other survivors include her sister; Diana Pepple, her cousin; Larry Fisher as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.
The Sawyer family has decided to mourn their loss privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
.
Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee is assisting the family with all arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com
For info, please call (847)426-3436