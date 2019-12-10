|
|
Beverly Joan Ray
Born: July 17,1941; in DeKalb, IL
Died: December 3, 2019; in Lakeland, FL
Beverly Joan Ray, 78, of Lakeland, Florida formally of Waterman, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Lakeland Regional Health in Florida.
She was born July 17,1941 in DeKalb, Illinois, daughter of Earl W. and Hazel M. (Peters) Ray.
Beverly was a physical education teacher in the Waterman and Serena School Districts and she later retired from GTE. She was a member of Telephone Pioneers of America. Beverly also coached soccer and basketball in Texas and truly loved coaching kids, she was active at the Citrus Woods Senior Community in Florida. She was passionate about Relay For Life.
She is survived by two sisters, Betty Foose of Lakeland , Florida and Barbara Schubert of Encinitas, California; one brother, Wesley Ray of Upland, California; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Audrey Berger, Phyllis Roberts, Sandy Oesterreich and Darlene Hime.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with the Pastor Jim Allen of the United Church of Christ in Shabbona officiating.
Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at Livingston Cemetery in Caledonia, Illinois,
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Bevery Joan Ray Memorial Fund, addressed to the Ray Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call
815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 10, 2019