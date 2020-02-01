Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Samo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Y. Samo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Y. Samo Obituary
Beverly Y. Samo

Born: September 22, 1938

Died: January 13, 2020

Beverly Y. Samo, 81, of Arizona, formerly of Malta, Illinois, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 in Arizona.

She was born September 22, 1938, in DeKalb, the daughter of Wilber and Ruth (Smith) Reingardt. Bev married Wayne R. "Babe"Samo on May 31, 1956 in DeKalb.

Bev was a wonderful mother to her five children. She enjoyed her retirement in Arizona. Bev was a long time member of American Legion Post 66 Auxiliary in DeKalb.

She is survived by her children, Hope (Keith) Baker, Rich (Valtricia) Samo both of DeKalb, Curt (Tina) Samo of Rochelle, Michele Samo of Arizona; her grandchildren, Nick (Nicole) Baker of Rochelle, Eric (Meghan) Baker of DeKalb, Rebecca Samo of Chicago, Amanda (Brian) Samo of Nashville, Leah (Eric) Shearer of Shabbona, Anna Samo of Rochelle, Anthony Duran and Johnathon Duran both of Arizona; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, "Babe" Samo; her daughter, Penelope Samo; her grandson, Brian Baker; and her parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A Private Family Burial will take place at Maple Cemetery in Kirkland, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Beverly Y. Samo Memorial Fund, addressed to the Samo Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit

www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com

or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -