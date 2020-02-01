|
Beverly Y. Samo
Born: September 22, 1938
Died: January 13, 2020
Beverly Y. Samo, 81, of Arizona, formerly of Malta, Illinois, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 in Arizona.
She was born September 22, 1938, in DeKalb, the daughter of Wilber and Ruth (Smith) Reingardt. Bev married Wayne R. "Babe"Samo on May 31, 1956 in DeKalb.
Bev was a wonderful mother to her five children. She enjoyed her retirement in Arizona. Bev was a long time member of American Legion Post 66 Auxiliary in DeKalb.
She is survived by her children, Hope (Keith) Baker, Rich (Valtricia) Samo both of DeKalb, Curt (Tina) Samo of Rochelle, Michele Samo of Arizona; her grandchildren, Nick (Nicole) Baker of Rochelle, Eric (Meghan) Baker of DeKalb, Rebecca Samo of Chicago, Amanda (Brian) Samo of Nashville, Leah (Eric) Shearer of Shabbona, Anna Samo of Rochelle, Anthony Duran and Johnathon Duran both of Arizona; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, "Babe" Samo; her daughter, Penelope Samo; her grandson, Brian Baker; and her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A Private Family Burial will take place at Maple Cemetery in Kirkland, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Beverly Y. Samo Memorial Fund, addressed to the Samo Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit
www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 1, 2020